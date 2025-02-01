"I Touch Every Part Of My Body": Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Her 'Bit Crazy' Self-Love Ritual

Tamannaah Bhatia’s electrifying performance in “Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2 remains one of the most iconic performances in her career, with her impeccable dance moves and unmatched energy lighting up the screen. But beyond her dazzling performances, the actress is also an advocate for body positivity, something she’s become increasingly vocal about.In a world that constantly pressures individuals to meet impossible beauty standards, Tamannaah’s approach to self-love and gratitude towards her body is refreshingly honest. She openly shares her journey of body acceptance, emphasizing the importance of showing appreciation for oneself.

As she explains, “I’ve started doing this and it really works, after a very long day at work, if I take a shower, then I actually—this might sound a bit crazy, but why not? I thank every part of my body. I thank it. Because I know how much it takes every day, and I touch every part of my body and thank it for withstanding the day and being there for me. Whether it liked it or not, it stood by me the whole day.”

