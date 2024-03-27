"I used to be a bit scared...": Naveen Chandra on portraying role of Rishi Nandan in 'Inspector Rishi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : Ever since the trailer launch for the upcoming horror thriller series Inspector Rishi, fans have been awaiting its release. Actor Naveen Chandra opened up about the experience portraying the role of Rishi Nandan in the series.

Created by Nandhini JS, the Tamil project stars Naveen Chandra in a pivotal role along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

Shooting locations involving dense forests and grand locations, 'Inspector Rishi' follows the journey of a sceptic one-eyed police inspector Rishi Nandhan whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders with supernatural occurrences, unraveling the mysteries shrouding the crime all while grappling with his inner turmoil.

Talking about his role as Nandan Rishi and the after-effects of working as a police investigator, actor Naveen Chandra said, "I worked for 98 days straight for Inspector Rishi as it was a thrilling ride and a unique experience which I have witnessed. The story is so powerful and magnetic that post-shooting every night when I used to go to my room, I used to be a bit scared by the shadows of the branches of trees outside my window. This narrative has it all from mind-blowing cliffhangers to stellar performances by the cast to an unimaginably true climax. I also would like to thank and shed light on Nandhini J.S. and her team who worked tirelessly. I hope that the audience will love the show as much as we loved making it."

The official synopsis read, "Inspector Rishi presents a gripping narrative that traces the journey of a skeptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences. As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unraveling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil."

On what the audience can expect from the show, creator Nandhini said, "As a creator, working on Inspector Rishi, has been a deeply gratifying experience and I am grateful for this collaboration. Integrating a police procedural with horror and mystery has allowed me to explore new dimensions of storytelling, delving deeper into the eerie and enigmatic world of Inspector Rishi."

"The splendid performances of the cast including Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel and the dedicated efforts of the crew members have beautifully translated my vision onto the screen," Nandhini added.

The ten-episode series is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor