"I used to sing this while doing puja with my grandfather": Palak Muchhal on 'Jai Shree Ram' bhajan

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Singer Palak Muchhal has released a devotional song 'Jai Shree Ram' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22.

"The reason for singing this bhajan was not how much response I would get for this song. This is my expression. When I used to wake up in the morning as a child, my family would say Ram Ram instead of Good Morning. I am a devotee of Ram ji and I have been singing this bhajan, which was recently released, in the temple for a long time, when I used to perform puja with my grandfather."

She added, "I wrote this bhajan a long time ago, but I felt compelled to share my love with all Ram fans, especially since the entire country is enthralled by the name of Ram ji. It expresses one's devotion."

"I am very happy that all the Ram devotees are resonating with this feeling. Some people who are writing on social media are using it as a medium of meditation. Some people are saying that after listening to them, they are getting new energy and motivation. Some people are listening to it from morning until night. If this bhajan is successful in expressing the devotion, then I believe its purpose is fulfilled."

Palak has also said that she plans to go to Ayodhya on January 22.

The Bollywood vocalist has delivered well-known tracks like 'Chaahun Mein Ya Naa,' 'Dhoka Dhadi,' 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,' among others.

Meanwhile, Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began yesterday, a week before the main ceremony. The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that Ram temple will be open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23.

"The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm. PM Modi and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1,000 baskets have come from Nepal's Janakpur and areas of Mithila. On January 20 and 21, Darshan will remain closed to the public," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor