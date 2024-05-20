"I voted for my country...,'' says Raveena Tandon after casting her vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : After casting her vote, actor Raveena Tandon showed the indelible ink mark on her finger.

She said that she had done her bit and voted for the country.

Raveena said, "I have done my bit today and voted for my country.."

Madhur Bhandarkar was also spotted casting his vote and fulfilling his responsibility as a citizen of the country.

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Gajraj Rao also cast their votes.

Gajraj said, "I saw people of different age groups arriving at the polling booths and casting their votes.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. The fifth phase witnesses key contests in various constituencies.

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success.

Eight states/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a bid to create a peaceful atmosphere for the electors, a total of 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock across the 94,732 polling stations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor