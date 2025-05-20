I Waited for a Film That Would Bring Out the Real Actor in Me: Sooraj Panchol

A fresh wave of high-octane historical war drama 'Kesari Veer' is set to grace the silver screens next week, and it marks a full-flegded comeback of Sooraj Pancholi after several years. Over the years, the actor has made headlines for various reasons that have affected his personal and professional life, and despite facing the hardships, he is strong-headed to let his performance speak for himself.

In a latest conversation, Sooraj Pancholi stated that he was waiting for the right film, and the right opportunity that would earn him much-deserved respect and visibility, something that couldn't happen during the initial years of his career. "Good things take time, and I have patiently accepted this instead of rushing into things. I waited for a film that would bring out the real actor in me, and would earn me respect in the eyes of the audience," shared Sooraj.

He reflected on his mother's advice, and shared how it helped him in his career on being wise and mindful. "I still remember what my Mom had told me earlier. She'd said, 'Film life is different, so keep your head down and let your work speak for you.' And her words have helped me a lot in staying humble. Surprisingly, after I visited Somnath temple in Gujarat, I got Kesari Veer. There couldn't have been a bigger blessing for me at this point of my life. And, honestly, there was no reason for me to say 'No' to Kesari Veer. I have always wanted to play a warrior and challenge myself with such a complex role. After years, I am proud to stand strong despite all challenges, and let my work speak in the noise."

Marking a promising rise in his film career, Sooraj Pancholi has come far from working as a body double in Ek Tha Tiger, to bagging 'Hero', and other projects. Despite the fate of his work, Sooraj never backed down from exploring himself as an actor, and he's all set to maintain the graph with Kesari Veer.

For the first time, Sooraj will share the screen space with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma, and will be seen playing the role of an unsung hero, Hamirji Gohil. Kesari Veer is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. A Panorama Studios worldwide release, the film is set to release on May 23.