"I waited for her for three months": AR Rahman recalls working with Lata Mangeshkar at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman honoured the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar in a memorial talk at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), highlighting the legendary singer's invaluable contributions to music and Indian cinema.

During the special session, Rahman reflected on Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar's unparalleled artistry, saying, "Getting praise from her was very difficult because she had attained that level of perfection."

Rahman reminisced about collaborating with Lata Mangeshkar on a song for Kapil Sibal's album and shared an anecdote: "In 2014, when I was working on Kapil Sibal ji's album, she was not well. I waited for her for three months. She quickly recorded other songs, but for this one, she had some apprehensions. Finally, she gave a date, and I came all the way from Los Angeles to record her. I went to the studio, and she said, 'I don't feel well' (laughs). So, I went back to LA."

Praising the legendary singer, Rahman said, "Her body of work, aura, sacrifice, and dedication to the art inspire all of us."

Rahman has also taken on the role of producer for Headhunting to Beatboxing, a musical documentary on the evolution of music in Nagaland. He attended a special screening of the film at IFFI.

Speaking about the project, Rahman noted, "Headhunting to Beatboxing is a very inspirational tale. I visited and observed what was happening... The evolution was so inspirational that I felt it was a story that could inspire many. Most people don't even know about this new Nagaland."

The documentary, which was previously screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in August, explores Nagaland's rich musical history. It traces the evolution of rhythm and sound across cultures, tribes, and generationsfrom the traditions of headhunting tribes to the state's modern musical renaissance.

Expressing his excitement about the film's premiere at IFFM, Rahman had remarked, "The film is very special to us as it sheds light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights its rich cultural and musical history."

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries. The lineup includes 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

This year's theme, Young Filmmakers: The Future is Now, emphasises the importance of emerging voices in shaping global cinema. Australia is the Country of Focus, with a dedicated film package and collaborative initiatives through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia and NFDC. The festival opened with Michael Gracey's Better Man, offering an engaging insight into the life of iconic British pop star Robbie Williams.

IFFI 2024 champions diversity and inclusion, showcasing 47 films directed by women and 66 works by young and debut filmmakers. The Women in Cinema section highlights emerging talent and celebrates the contributions of female filmmakers.

Adding to its vibrancy, the festival launched the inaugural IFFiesta, an entertainment extravaganza featuring film, music, dance, food, art, and interactive experiences. A Carnival Parade celebrating the Journey of Indian Cinema was held on November 22 as part of IFFiesta.

IFFI 2024 also pays tribute to the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of IFFI will conclude on November 28.

