"I want each scene to have depth...": Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his role as Assamese controversial judge Rajkhowa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always been one to take on challenging roles and has never failed to win over his fans. From 'Gangs of Wasseypur II' to 'Sacred Games,' Nawaz has always left a mark with his powerful performances. Now, the actor is set to step into the role of the controversial Assamese judge Upendra Nath Rajkhowa in his upcoming film.

What makes the project even more special is that Nawaz is not just acting but also producing the film.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the 'Kick' actor opened up about why he's taking a different approach to tell this story.

"I'm actually producing a film on this topic... The film is based on Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, who was a judge in Assam, and there's a lot of discussion around this subject. People want to make a film about it, but I don't want it to be made in a way that we call 'typical.' It's a very good film, but I don't want it to be made like that. I want each scene to have depth, like when you sit alone, and your mind wandersyou know, let's see what thoughts come. I want to create 10-12 scenes, each 15 minutes long, focusing on one man's thoughts," he said.

Speaking about the complex character he's playing in the film, the actor shared, "In my film, there's this character who is educated and has an excellent mind, but he murders his wife and three children. How could such a noble mind commit such an act? What was he thinking? What was going on in his mind? That's what I want to explore. That's why I'm taking on this project and producing this film myself."

The film is inspired by the real-life story of Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, a former district judge in Dhubri, Assam, who was sentenced to death for the murder of his wife and three daughters in 1970. The case sparked widespread outrage and is still talked about today.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Anand Surapur's directorial Rautu Ka Raaz where he played the role of a cop.

