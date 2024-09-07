"I want to become the voice of a common man": Vikrant Massey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : With his projects, actor Vikrant Massey aims to tell different stories to the world. He especially wants to essay those characters that represent the common man.

While promoting his upcoming film 'Sector 36' in Mumbai, Vikrant told ANI, "I don't want to restrict myself by doing the same kind of content. As an actor, it's my responsibility to entertain the audience with different stories. There's so much to explore and I want to tell every kind of story. I want to inspire my audience with my work. I want to become the voice of a common man."

He also opened up about how a few people advised him not to do 'Sector 36' after the commercial success of '12Th Fail'.

"Sector 36 is a crime thriller. It is the story of two people who are a part of our society but come from different socio-economic backgrounds. They have different ideologies...Many advised me not to do this project (as I am essaying the grey character). But I don't believe in this... Some stories are important to be told and this is one of them," Vikrant added.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the upcoming crime thriller releasing on September 13, marks Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial debut and offers a spine-chilling look at society's dark recesses.

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events.

'Sector 36' explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor