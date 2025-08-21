“I Want To Choose Roles That Challenge and Inspire Me, Not Just Keep Me Busy.” — Saiee Manjrekar

Actress Saiee Manjrekar, who began her acting journey at the remarkably young age of 16, is charting her career with a clear vision and a patient approach. Now at 23, she is determined to focus on projects that resonate deeply with her artistic instincts rather than rushing into multiple films just for the sake of visibility.

Talking about her mindset towards work, Saiee says, "I started working very young, and in these years, I’ve learned that choosing the right project is far more important than doing too many at once. I’m in no rush to fill my calendar just for the sake of being busy. At this stage in my life, I want to work on things I truly want to be a part of stories that excite me, roles that challenge me, and experiences that help me grow as an artist. For me, a project should give me the freedom to explore my craft and bring something unique to the table. I believe that when you work from a place of passion, the results always speak for themselves. I’m happy to wait for the right opportunities rather than make hasty decisions that don’t align with my vision.”

Saiee, who has been part of diverse projects across Hindi and regional cinema, believes that the real joy of acting comes from being part of narratives that stay with audiences long after they leave the theatre. She continues to explore scripts that allow her to push boundaries, embody complex characters, and contribute to meaningful cinema.

