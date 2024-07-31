"I want to crawl in a hole": Halsey expresses regret over return to music amid fan criticism

Washington [US], July 31 : Halsey has expressed deep regret over her return to the music scene following the release of her new single, 'Lucky.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer took to Tumblr this week to address the harsh criticism she has faced from some fans, revealing how it has affected her.

"My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet," Halsey wrote in a lengthy message.

She elaborated on her feelings, saying, "Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am. It's hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency."

Halsey, who has been managing significant health issues in recent years, revealed her disappointment with the current state of her fan interactions.

"When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don't even know what 'this' is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back," she confessed on the social media post, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The criticism comes in the wake of the release of 'Lucky' on July 26, a track that features an interpolation of Britney Spears' 2000 hit of the same name.

The music video, directed by Gia Coppola, explores the darker side of fame and pays homage to Spears' original video.

Halsey previously assured fans that Spears was involved in the project, stating, "Yes of course! I wouldn't even dream of doing it without her blessing!"

Despite this, the response has not been entirely positive.

The new single is expected to be part of Halsey's upcoming fifth studio album.

This release follows her public struggle with severe health issues, including a diagnosis of Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Halsey has shared that these conditions are currently being managed or in remission, thanks to the support of her medical team.

