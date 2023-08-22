“I want to do cinema that lights up the screen…”: Sunny Deol reveals his plans post ‘Gadar 2’ success

London [UK], August 22 : After 22 years, Sunny Deol's recent release ‘Gadar 2' has created the same craze and received an overwhelming response from the audience like the original blockbuster film. The film has stormed the box office by setting new records. The actor who is currently cherishing this moment shared his plans for future projects.

Post the screening of his film in London, Sunny Deol told ANI, "I have not still planned anything as to what I'm going to be doing next, hopefully, because I really want to cherish the moment and I want to take my step properly, one step at a time.”

He added, “I want to do cinema which is what I've seen now, how people are wanting it and they want this kind of larger than life film and a film with all the values to it, which most of our cinema has not been doing for a long time. So I just hope I get some more subjects that can light up the silver screen.”

On the streets of London, Sunny Deol made people dance to the beats of dhol as he broke out into the signature steps from 'Gadar 2'.

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

On Monday, taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘GADAR 2’ CREATES HISTORY, SETS NEW RECORD… #Gadar2 has DEMOLISHED the *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun] total of TOP 5 *highest grossing #Hindi films* by a wide margin… #Gadar2: ₹ 90.47 cr Vs [1] #Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr [2] #Baahubali2: ₹ 80.75 cr [3] #KGF2: ₹ 52.49 cr [4] #Dangal: ₹ 73.70 cr [5] #Sanju: ₹ 62.97 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version ONLY.”

Interestingly, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore on August 15.

Sunny Deol said that Gadar was a film that he had first done two decades back but still had a connect with fans.

"Gadar was a film which we had done two decades back. And that time also, it was a film that connected with the people and people made it a Gadar and it became one of the highest-watched films in our history," he stated.

"I was too scared about doing another part of it because that was kind of a complete film and I didn't see how we can go ahead with another film. But during the COVID time the director, Anil Sharma and the writer Shaktimaan came up with this idea and suddenly it clicked with all of us and we said, okay, let's go develop it" Sunny Deol said.

Helmed by director Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

