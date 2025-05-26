‘I Want To Flirt With You…’: Marathi Actress Prachi Pisat Accuses Veteran Actor Sudesh Mhashilkar of Sending Objectionable Messages, Shares Screenshots

A shocking incident has come to light involving Marathi TV actress Prachi Pisat, who has accused veteran actor Sudesh Mhashilkar of sending her objectionable messages. The actress took to social media to share screenshots of the messages and detailed the entire episode.

According to Prachi, Sudesh Mhashilkar had been harassing her by repeatedly texting her on Instagram and Facebook. In the messages, he not only asked for her phone number but also expressed his desire to flirt with her. In one message, he wrote in Marathi, "Send your number... I want to flirt with you... How sweet you look." Another message read, "You're starting to look very sexy these days... Wow."

Prachi responded publicly to the messages by sharing screenshots of their chats on a social media platform: “...And I wanted to post this screenshot. There must be a wife's number… She's sweet too. Try flirting with her... He threatened me, pressured me to delete the post and stay silent. That’s why I want this post to remain on my Instagram feed now. Let’s end this topic... until Sudesh Mhashilkar posts a sweet apology. If he doesn’t want to apologise and has time, I can also share what other women have told me about him,” she stated.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan wishes ‘ray of entertainment’ Karan Johar a ‘Happy birthday’.

The post has triggered an angry response on social media, with many supporting Prachi. She has acted in several Marathi television serials. Meanwhile, Sudesh Mhashilkar, who is currently working in a Marathi series, has not yet responded to the allegations.