“I Want to Immerse Myself in Motwane’s Realism and Bhansali’s Epic Romance: Vaibhav Raj Gupta on Working with Bollywood’s Biggest Directors

Fresh off the acclaim for his intensity in Mandala Murders, actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta isn’t slowing down; he’s dreaming bigger, bolder, and broader. With the grit of experience behind him and the fire of aspiration ahead, Gupta reflects on the kind of cinematic journeys he wishes to embark upon next. At the top of his wishlist are two filmmakers who, in many ways, represent the two opposite poles of Indian cinema: Vikramaditya Motwane and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For Vaibhav, the attraction lies not in the names themselves, but in the contrasting worlds they create for actors. While Motwane’s cinema is celebrated for its rooted emotions, stripped-down realism, and subtle power, Bhansali’s is known for its grand visual poetry, epic romance, and timeless characters.

He says, “I want to romance the extremes of cinema: Motwane’s realism and Bhansali’s grand poetry. On one hand, Vikram sir’s cinema has this quiet ferocity; it’s stripped of spectacle but overflowing with truth. He creates worlds where the silences breathe, where the smallest gesture between two people can feel like an earthquake. That impact, that honesty, is something I want to live through as an actor because it forces you to be completely vulnerable."

He adds, "And then there’s Bhansali sir, who, for me, is the very definition of cinema as poetry. His films are like timeless operas where grandeur meets aching intimacy. The way he stages romance against the backdrop of music, dance, and architecture is so immersive that you remember them forever. Romance, especially, is something I want to explore in his world, because he doesn’t just show two people in love, he elevates love itself.”

If Mandala Murders proved his mettle in darker, intense narratives, his longing to explore romance and lyrical storytelling reveals a new side waiting to be discovered. And while he’s dreaming of these extremes, audiences won’t have to wait too long because a few projects are already in the pipeline for him.