“I Want to Make a Mark”: Kriti Sanon Promises to Surprise Audiences with Tere Ishk Mein, Cocktail 2, and Don 3

Kriti Sanon has steadily proven herself as one of the most dynamic actors of her generation, an artist who can slip into any role with effortless ease and light up the screen with her remarkable chemistry with every co-star. From leading blockbusters across genres to delivering performances that resonate with audiences nationwide, Kriti has built a reputation as a performer who refuses to be boxed in. Now, with an exciting slate that includes the much-anticipated Tere Ishk Mein, Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, and Don 3 as per reports, she is truly headlining some of the industry’s biggest projects.

“You know, from the time I started, I really feel like this has been changing for good. So yeah, a lot more really, really meaty roles have been written for women now. A lot many films led by women are being written. A lot many, as you said, meaningful films and roles and content has been written. So I'm glad I've had the opportunity to do some of them. I always feel as an actor, you can't just be one thing. You know, you have to sort of entertain all kinds of audiences. You have to do all kinds of genres. You have to have fun with the acting part of it and do all kinds of roles. And I've never been someone who wanted to just be put in a box. I don't want to be like, oh, if it's her film, then it must be this kind of a film. I want to surprise the audiences. I want to surprise myself. Every time I choose something. I want to every time do something different. So yeah, I think it's always going to be a mixed bag of the films. But with that, I also know the value that I get on the table as an actor. And I know that I'm also very hungry. So even if it's a big banner film, I want to still make a mark. So I need that from the character” Kriti Sanon shared her views on her roles in recent conversation.

As she steps into this next phase of her journey, Kriti Sanon continues to embrace challenging narratives and powerful roles that underline her presence as a leading star and a fearless performer. With Tere Ishk Mein, Cocktail 2 and Don 3 lined up, she is not only diversifying her repertoire but also setting the stage for yet another memorable chapter in her career.