"I want to remind every kid...": Suniel Shetty reveals what keeps him motivated to stay lean and mean at 63

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : In a career spanning three decades, actor Suniel Shetty has not only impressed the audience with his acting skills but also managed to win hearts with his fitness.

Even at 63, the actor looks ripped and fit as a fiddle.

From playing cricket, working out devoutly in a gym and having a balanced diet, the 'Border' star does everything to keep himself fit and in shape.

In an interview with ANI, Shetty discussed his fitness journey in detail, revealing what he includes in his meals.

"I always wanted to represent the country in sports...that's where it all began. Then I started learning martial arts and that was the time when I understood the true meaning of discipline. Once you bring the element of discipline into your life, you can easily achieve anything that you set your mind to. (Speaking of diet) I balance my food...I quantify my food. If I am doing action, I will include more carbohydrates in my meals. Also, I have reduced the consumption of oil. There's only 15-20 grams of oil in my entire food per day and I prefer coconut oil. I am not a nutritionist but I understand my body. I work out for 45 minutes to an hour every day. There's nothing special in my diet, I just eat home-cooked food," the actor said

He added that he wants to set an example for children who look up to him for fitness.

"Today kids don't say what an actor Suniel Shetty is, they say, 'I want to age like you'. There is not a single blot on my Instagram today. I don't have a team that decides what I should put on Instagram. I just put it and if you see my followers, they are largely below 35 years of age. That is something I see," he said.

"I want to remind every kid to go home and tell their father how fit Suniel is and then look at themselves in the mirror. Saying this won't make them disrespect their fathers. I am saying this because every child wants their parents to live forever. By telling this to their parents, they would motivate them to stay healthy," the actor said.

It's his disciplined way of life and control over cravings that puts the lasting glow of youth on his face.

