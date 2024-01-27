"I want to thank Government of India": Padma Shri awardee Binod Kumar

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 27 : Pattachitra painter Binod Kumar Maharana from Odisha was awarded Padma Shri in the field of art.

Speaking to ANI, Binod expressed his happiness at receiving the award. He said, "I am very happy that I am getting this award and I want to thank the Government of India for considering deserving people. We did good work and never thought of getting this award."

He added, "This is security for the artist from society and government; we are happy to see our survivors, and we too are excited to work."

On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to congratulate Binod. He wrote, "Honour and recognition to Odisha's rich cultural heritage: Congratulations to Shri Gopinath Swain, Shri Bhagbat Pradhan, Shri Binod Maharana, and Shri Binod Kumar Pasayat on being selected for the prestigious Padma Shri Award for their life-long service to the preservation and promotion of folk art and tradition."

https://twitter.com/AshwiniVaishnaw/status/1750713044957532212

The Home Ministry on Thursday announced the Padma awards which included five Padma Bhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri.

Padma Awards, the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activity, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Thirty of the awardees are women, and the list also includes eight persons from categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on recommendations by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

The Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, the Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

Nineteen of the awardees were women, and the list also included two persons from the category of foreigners: NRI, PIO, OCI, and seven posthumous awardees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor