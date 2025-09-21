I wanted to become a chef, says Dhanush

Chennai, Sep 21 Actor and director Dhanush, who plays a character that runs an idly shop in his upcoming film 'Idli Kadai', has now disclosed that he had wanted to become a chef.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, which was held in Coimbatore, Dhanush said, "I don't know why... (I keep getting chef roles). I wanted to cook. I wanted to become a chef. Maybe because I had such a desire, I am continuing to get films and roles like that. In Jagame Thandiram, I made parottas, In Thiruchitrambalam, I was a delivery boy. In Raayan, I had a fast food shop. In this movie, I make Idlis. When I write a script for myself, I get me a chef role and when other directors approach me for a film, then too, I get such roles. I think that is due to manifestation."

Going on to explain, he said, "What you think you become. Manifestation's power continues to follow me even after I turned an actor. Youngsters must manifest what they want to acheive in life. They must believe that what they had in mind has already been achieved. They must work hard to realise that dream. Anybody can achieve anything they want in life. Keep meditating on your goal and work on it. Manifest and work hard on your goals. I am just saying what happened in my life to me."

The actor said that 'Idli Kadai' would be a simple, humble film. "Nevertheless, it is an emotional film that you can watch and enjoy with your entire family," he told fans.

For the unaware, Idli Kadai is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures. The makers of the film had announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release date to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

Shalini Pandey too plays a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idli Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

