"I wanted to dedicate time": Divyanka Tripathi recalls setting priorities after marriage

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Divyanka Tripathi has several hit shows to her credit and she is loved for her roles as Vidya in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' and Dr Ishita Bhalla in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Divyanka tied the knot with 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' co-star Vivek Dahiya on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.

The actress is currently seen in the show 'Magic of Shiri', playing the role of a homemaker who is fighting all odds to fulfil her dream of becoming a magician. In a conversation with ANI, she talked about portraying a relatable character and how in real life she made sacrifices for her family.

"As an actor, before marriage, I used to give 24-24 hours. After my marriage, I also made some decisions that I would work for less hours as I wanted to dedicate time to my family, and my friends as well. And we prioritize accordingly," Divyanka said.

Divyanka shared that she took no time to take up the project as it is relatable and realistic. Set in the vibrant and chaotic Paharganj neighbourhood of mid-90s Delhi, it is the story of every woman who makes so many sacrifices for her family.

As she mentioned, "So this story is about a woman. And when we see a woman in our Indian context, we see, and especially we are talking about the 90s era. Although metros are a different world. But even today, that 90s world is alive when we go to small cities. So even today, women have the same status that they had in the 90s. We dedicate ourselves completely to our family."'

While speaking about her on-screen personality, she said, "Shiri's whole life revolves around her husband and her kids. And in the journey, she left her dreams. She basically forgot about her childhood ambition. And then she gets back on track to realize her dreams. So it's a beautiful story. Something that I relate to as a woman. And I think every woman would."

The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' fame got candid about preparing for her role and said, "I took some ballet classes so that I get my lines correct, and body language, stances, and poses all came out well. I just wanted to make this character look a bit different and more confident on stage."

She also learned sword fighting, "I also learned sword fighting. There was just one scene of sword fighting. But then it was an alien activity for me. I don't know how many places in the house I broke the walls. Because those were heavy swords that my instructor got."

Talking about the most challenging part of her preparation work for her role, she said, "I have butterfingers. My husband is always worried about how many times I drop my phone. She(Shiri) is a magician. She is good at playing tricks and hiding things in her hands. So I wanted that finesse of tricks. People used to say that you can handle graphics, but the things that come naturally while performing their beauty are different. So I took special training for magic tricks. So I took classes in magic for many days. Apart from that, after class, I used to sit at home and do tricks with balls, pens, cards and coins."

In the show, Divyanka shares screen space with Jaaved Jaaferi and she has all the praises for her co-star. "He is such a fine actor. He has always been great with comedy. But in this show, his character is very different, a very serious character. And on the contrast. I was the fun element. No one saw him in this light. And then he worked on body language. I might have forgotten. How Sir's real face is. I believe so much. In Jadugar Saleem. He is so convincing as an actor. I got to learn a lot from him. We had wonderful conversations," she added.

Actor Namit Das is also a part of 'Magic of Shiri', which "follows a homemaker whose life takes an unexpected turn when she gets a chance to chase her long-lost dreams."

The show is out on JioCinema.

