"I Wanted to Enter with a Bang"  Malavika Mohanan on Her Big Telugu Debut with Prabhas

Malavika Mohanan has been steadily expanding her cinematic universe. From critically acclaimed roles in Malayalam films to making waves in Tamil and Hindi cinema, she’s always been one to choose substance over noise. With every project, Malavika brings not just talent but intent and now, she’s ready to conquer Telugu cinema. Her entry isn’t just another debut, it’s a carefully chosen moment she’s waited for.

Opening up about her upcoming Telugu debut, Malavika shared her long-standing wish to be launched the right way."I currently have a Telugu debut, which is with Prabhas, I actually got a lot of work for us from Telugu, but I was always very adamant about the fact that, you know, I want to, like, enter that industry with a bang. I wanted a good launch, and I always wanted to pair with an actor that I really admire, and I've always admired Prabhas, especially I am big Baahubali Fan. It’s a full-circle moment for the actress, who admired Prabhas long before this opportunity knocked."

When asked what made her say yes to the Prabhas-starrer, she excitedly explained, "In the film, the girl is pretty much there throughout. She has a very good role and some really cool scenes. I loved the character, and the director Maruthi is extremely sweet."



While speaking about working with the Pan India superstar, Malavika revealed a heartwarming gesture that highlights Prabhas’ larger-than-life personality both on and off screen. "When you start filming with him, he sends you so much food for you and your team. It's like, it's ten vessels this size (gesturing with hands), and I'm not even joking. It's humongous vessels that can feed, like, at least 30-40 people."

Malavika’s upcoming line-up is equally promising, The RajaSaab with Prabhas and Sardar 2 with Karthi. With each new project, she continues to broaden her horizons and embrace cinema in its many forms.