"I Was a Fan Of the First Season Myself” Rithvikk Dhanjani Shares His Joy On his New Rom-Com Half Love Half Arranged Season 2

Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming platform, recently launched the eagerly anticipated second season of Half Love Half Arranged. The slice-of-life drama revisits the journey of Riya Tanwar, a gynecologist whose life seemed perfectly on track until the unexpected arrival of Ved, her secret admirer and steadfast supporter, brings a whirlwind of twists and turns. As Ved becomes part of her life, Riya grapples with the conflict between her heart’s desires and her mind’s reasoning. Half Love Half Arranged season 2 boasts a stellar cast including Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Shruti Jolly, Supriya Shukla, Grusha Kapoor, Amit Singh Thakur, and Bhavya Grover in key roles. Half Love Half Arranged season 2 promises an immersive journey that will make you laugh, cry, and truly feel every moment.

Rithvikk Dhanjani, who essays the role of Ved in the series, shares his favorite scene from the series. He says, “There were so many memorable moments, but the one that stands out for me is from Episode 5, when Ved confronts Riya. Sitting across from her, confessing that I like her, was incredibly intense. It was heavy because I understood what Riya was going through in life. Yet, I chose that moment to drop this truth bomb. The way the scene was shot, with such maturity from the director and Maanvi, made it feel so authentic. It was a beautiful moment. Also, every scene with Siya was a favorite, I absolutely loved the chemistry we shared.”

He also shared his excitement upon learning about the new season, saying, “I was thrilled when I heard about the second season. It's because I was a fan of the first season myself, and I absolutely loved it. The cliffhanger left me hooked, and I thought, ‘This is such a beautifully directed show.’ At the time, I had no idea who the team was; I hadn't even met the director. But when I found out the new season was coming up, as a fan, I was really excited.”