"I was a horrible person to be around": Orlando Bloom recalls his 52-pound weight loss journey, its impact on his mental health

Washington DC [US], August 29 : Actor Orlando Bloom shared how his weight loss transformation for a role heavily impacted his mental health, reported People.

He talked about losing 52 pounds for his role as a retired boxer in 'The Cut'. He shared on the recent episode of 'This Morning' that he was only eating tuna and cucumber in the lead-up to the film's production.

"I was just exhausted," he said, noting that he had "no energy or brain power, " according to People.

"Just mentally, physically, I was hangry," he continued. "I was a horrible person to be around."

Bloom said he worked with nutritionist Philip Goglia, the same nutritionist Christian Bale used, and Goglia advised Bloom to reduce his meals from three to two.

"Suddenly, all these foods were being taken away from me, and my protein powder was the last one," he added. "I was like, 'No! Don't take that one.' Then basically I came down to [eating] just tuna and cucumber for the last three weeks."

He explained that because his mental health was impacted, he also suffered from "paranoia" and "intrusive thoughts," reported People.

Bloom also said that Goglia would regularly check his blood. "We're supposed to eat and sleep and take care of ourselves," he continued. "It's really a commentary on the lengths a person will go to have that second shot. I think that's so relatable."

He noted that while athletes are known to cut weight "on the regular," actors tend to "take it to the extreme" in the short period before they star in the role.

During the shoot, he shared that he did all to do justice to his role, Bloom said, recalling that he would be "lying down in between takes on set," and then get up to do push-ups "to look a little bit bulkier."

Although he was able to push through the "intense" diet, he doesn't "recommend" it to "anyone at home."

He shared previously that he was "excited by the challenge" of transforming himself for the role. He confessed that his lack of sleep caused such a mental toll on him, adding, "Turns out you can't sleep when you're hungry!, as per the outlet.

In the upcoming film, Bloom stars as an ex-boxer who suffered a defeat that ended his career in the ring. Then, when he "trains for redemption," a synopsis teases, an "obsession takes hold and reality unravels and he may be spiralling into something far more terrifying," reported People.

'The Cut' is in theatres on September 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor