"I was an unhappy person...": Actress Jenna Ortega on 'Wednesday' success

Washington DC [US], May 29 :

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, as quoted by Variety, the actress said that her experience after the show's success was quite "intense" and "scary"

"To be quite frank, after the show and trying to figure everything out, I was an unhappy person. After the pressure, the attention, as somebody who's quite introverted, that was so intense and so scary," said Ortega as quoted by Variety.

The actress became an overnight sensation despite being in the entertainment industry since she was a child. Ortega admitted that the popularity received from 'Wednesday' often placed a target on her back for the "rumour mill" to surface on social media.

"I feel like being a bully is very popular right now. Having been on the wrong side of the rumour mill was incredibly eye-opening," said Ortega as quoted by Variety.

Ortega told the publication that the overwhelming success of "Wednesday" is a double-edged sword. There are the pros, like being able to play the cello and having new interests.

"I definitely feel like I have a bit more Gothic taste than I did when I was a teenager. I've always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet," said Ortega as quoted by Variety.

But there are also some cons: "I'm doing a show I'm going to be doing for years where I play a schoolgirl. But I'm also a young woman," added Ortega as quoted by the outlet.

Ortega will be next seen in the second season of 'Wednesday' which also stars singer and actor Lady Gaga in the lead role.

