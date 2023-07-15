“I was blessed”: Aparshakti on working with Manoj Bajpayee in his first film ‘Saat Uchakkey’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Saturday revealed how he felt to share the screen with Manoj Bajpayee in his first film ‘Saat Uchakkey’.

Aparshakti took to Instagram and shared a still from his first film featuring Manoj Bajpayee.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Questionable moustaches but unquestionable love for this one#SaatUchakke @disneyplushotstar. P.S - Yes I was blessed to share the screen with Sir Manoj Bajpayee in my very first film. Looking back today, at my humble journey, I feel I was brought up well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Aditi Sharma wrote, “grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey too.”

One of the users wrote. “The cast this film has (fire emoji) n the hilarious storyline.”

Set against the backdrop of Old Delhi, the narrative of a robbery involving seven minor crooks who stumble their way through an exhilarating maze of intrigue, greed, betrayal, and one riotous catastrophe after another.

Helmed by Sanjeev Sharma and was released on October, 14, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti was recently web series 'Jubilee' and was appreciated for his performance.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, it packs an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu.

He will next be seen in Atul Sabharwal's anticipated film titled Berlin. The actor will also be seen in 'Stree 2', the much-awaited sequel of the hit horror-comedy.

The 'Stree 2' cast recently met for the script reading sessions.

The team revealed that 'Stree 2' will be released in August 2024.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor