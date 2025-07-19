"I was completely emotional when I first...": Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand shares moving note to 'Anna'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19, : Actor Anand Deverakonda shared an emotional post for his big brother Vijay Deverakonda following the release of the new song titled 'Anna Antene' from Vijay's upcoming film 'Kingdom.'

Taking to Instagram, Anand posted a touching reel full of "personal memories" that showcased the bond between the Deverakonda brothers. The video offered fans a rare glimpse into their childhood photos, home clips, and vacation moments.

Along with the video, the actor added a note in which he expressed how he was "completely emotional" the first time he heard the song and also reflected on how the track made him realize how siblings are often "taken for granted." He mentioned that the track gave him a chance to express his feelings openly.

"I was completely emotional when I first heard this song. He's always been there for mebelieving in my dreams, even when I couldn't see them myself. It made me realize how often we take our siblings for granted, expecting them to always play that role without ever saying it out loud. So, maybe this song is the perfect opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate our relationship. Anna Antene... My Anna @thedeverakonda," read his Instagram post.

Check out the post

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMP9ziZBXCP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Anna Antene, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is the latest track from the upcoming Telugu action thriller 'Kingdom.' It features Vijay Deverakonda and Satya Dev.

'Kingdom,' directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Bhagyashri Borse. The film was originally set for a March release, but will now hit theatres on July 31.

