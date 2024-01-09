"I was doubtful, afraid but...": Pankaj Tripathi on his role in 'Main Atal Hoon'

New Delhi [India], January 9 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to come up with his upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sharing his thoughts on how he prepared himself for the role, Pankaj told ANI, "Atal film has been made by Bhanushali Studio, and it is releasing on January 19. I was completely doubtful and was afraid whether I would be able to do justice or not because it is a difficult task. If it was a fictional character, then there would be no doubt and fear because I would be able to create something based on imagination. Atal ji is a big personality. I was worried, then I worked hard honestly, and gave my 100 per cent."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, "Atal ji was that personality and that person who gave his entire life to the Indian people. For him, first, it was the country and he focused on how to improve the lives of the countrymen. Now we all have to return the love and respect to the film."

Talking about his days in the Nation School of Drama, Pankaj said, "NSD is the place which taught us not only to be an actor but also to be a good man. Now, Bharat Mahautsav is about to come, I met the director, Chittaranjan Tripathy, so hopefully I will join and do something with Bhargangam. It is India's largest festival."

The actor also gave advice to youngsters and said, "In my life, I passed out in 2004, this is 2024, so after 20 years, India knows me as an actor. So, even after 20 years, people can know from your name and work."

The film 'Main Atal Hoon' is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will be released on January 19, 2024.

The film is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

