"I was far cooler than Aisha, amazed by love I still receive": Konkona Sensharma reflects on 'Wake Up Sid'

New Delhi [India], January 13 : It has been fourteen years since the release of 'Wake Up Sid,' a timeless film that continues to resonate in the hearts of audiences. Konkona Sensharma's portrayal of Aisha Banerjee is still cherished for her nuanced performance that has found favour with the audience.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Konkona spoke about the overwhelming love she still receives for 'Wake Up Sid', a movie that has aged like fine wine.

"I am always amazed by the love I get for 'Wake Up Sid.' I can't tell you, for Aisha Banerjee, for the 'Ektara' song, people are still sending me DMs. They are singing 'Ektara' and saying, 'This is for you, Konkona.' It's very touching. I appreciate it because I haven't done commercial films like that," Konkona said.

Konkona went on to discuss how much she related to her character from the movie, Aisha Banarjee, an aspiring writer.

"I thought I was far cooler than Aisha, but I liked working on that because Ayan Mukerji, who was the director and writer, was only 25-26. He was such a good writer-director, and the script was so nuanced. He had thought through everything so well. It was a delight to work with Ranbir and Ayan. They were already friends," Konkona said.

Konkona praised her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who has been to a film school and possessed the technical knowledge of camera placement.

"I was asking something to Anil Mehta, who is a famous DOP and Ranbir answered finally. I was really impressed about his camera knowledge," Konkona added.

Recently, Konkona and Ranbir collaborated on an ad that evoked many memories and prompted fans to ask for a sequel to the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' while Konkona is featuring in 'Killer Soup' with Manoj Bajpayee, streaming on an OTT platform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor