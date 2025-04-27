"I was kicked and spat on": Oscar winner co-director Hamdan Ballal recalls details of attack by Israeli settlers

Washington DC [US], April 27 : Oscar-winning co-director of documentary 'No Other Land', Hamdan Ballal has recalled his brutal attack and capture by Israeli settlers, saying that he was mocked for his accolade amid his abduction.

In an op-ed article in The New York Times, as quoted by Deadline, Ballal shared details of the horrific incident. Calling the incident the "worst moment of my life," the filmmaker urged continued international attention on Palestine and the "near-daily violence" its residents experience.

The co-director wrote that the attack occurred on a 'typical Ramadan evening' in late March, as quoted by Deadline.

As per the outlet, when his neighbour informed him that settlers were attacking, he rushed to document the scene, later retreating once the crowd grew and he worried for his family's safety.

When Ballal saw the soldiers, whom he recognised, coming toward him, he ushered his wife and three young children inside, instructing her not to open the door, no matter what.

"They met me outside the door of my home and started beating and cursing me. Mocking me as the 'Oscar-winning filmmaker.' I felt guns bashing my ribs. Someone punched me in the head from behind. I fell to the ground. I was kicked and spat on. I felt immense pain and fear. I could hear my wife and kids screaming and crying, calling for me and telling the men to go away. It was the worst moment of my life. My wife and I both thought I would be killed. We feared what would happen to my family if I died," wrote Ballal as quoted by Deadline.

The capture of Ballal was first publicised by his colleague and 'No Other Land' co-director Abraham, who later censured the Academy's response to the attack, as the body refused to unequivocally denounce the violence, reported Deadline.

The Academy apologised for the vague letter it released about the matter, which did not even mention Ballal by name, after more than 900 leading members of the Academy condemned the tepid move and called for a stronger response in support of Ballal.

