"I was like crazy strong": Sydney Sweeney on her physical transformation for Christy Martin biopic

Washington DC [US], June 10 : Actress Sydney Sweeney opened up about her dramatic weight transformation into boxer Christy Martin for an upcoming untitled biopic, saying that her "body was completely different" after months of intense training, reported Variety.

Sydney Sweeney, who is known for her role in the 'Euphoria' series, is set to play the role of the renowned female boxer Christy Martin in the latter's untitled biopic.

Last year, the actress shared a couple of photos in which she was looking jacked and strong as she flexed her muscles.

In an interview with the new W Magazine cover story, Sweeney opened up about her training schedule and how she gained over 30 pounds to resemble the physique of the boxer, reported Variety.

"I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour," said Sweeney to W Magazine as quoted by Variety.

As per the report of Variety, the actress gained more than 30 pounds for the role.

While reflecting on the transformation of her body for the film, the actress said, "My body was completely different. I didn't fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god. It was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong," as quoted by Variety.

The untitled sports biopic is directed by David Michod, who co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes.

The film will chronicle the boxing star's rise to become America's most well-known female boxer of the 1990s, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Martin competed professionally from 1989 to 2012 and became the world champion in the super welterweight division in 2009.

In 2010, she survived a murder attempt by her husband, James Martin, who stabbed her multiple times and shot her at their home in Florida. He was convicted of attempted second-degree murder in 2012 and sentenced to 25 years in prison, reported Variety.

