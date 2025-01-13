"I was like, where is my life? Who am I?" Kalki Koechlin recalls her early years of pregnancy

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin who embraced motherhood after she welcomed her daughter Sappho with partner Guy Hershberg opened up about the challenges she faced in the early years of pregnancy and parenting.

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress reflected on the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy on a woman which according to her is not much discussed in society.

"I think as a mother when you give birth firstly the whole nine months of pregnancy then delivering a baby followed by postpartum, it takes a lot out of you and your body is like a slave to another person, literally you are just an incubation system for the baby. The baby is taking all your nutrients and energy,"

"Even the first 6 months, was so tough, you have to stay up the whole night to feed her, you don't get proper sleep. You are really all over the place. Your nutrition was also disturbed as I was breastfeeding so everything was going to the baby. You are like, where is my life? Who am I? I feel really lost. So, I think that part was tough and people don't talk about how tough that part is." said Kalki Koechlin.

Kalki gave birth to her daughter in 2020. Now, five years later after becoming a mother, Kalki has developed a good bond with her daughter Sappho.

"My daughter has become chatty. We share secrets. I also tell her my problems. It's like I have a new friend. We get along very well. I even tell her my problems and vice-versa. She understands me and gives me the freedom to work"

Kalki Koechin is popularly known for her role as Aditi in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' released in 2013 which was recently re-released garnering a heartwarming response from the fans and cinemagoers.

It was directed by Ayan Mukerji and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles along with Kalki.

Recalling funny behind-the-scenes from the film, Kalki mentioned that she and Deepika would often have competitive pranks with Aditya and Ranbir.

"I remember when we were up in Gulmarg in Kashmir, shooting in the snow. Deepika and I would put snow in Ranbir's and Aditya's t-shirts and when they used to repeat the same thing, we used to stop them by saying 'Baal kharab ho jaaega (Translation: Hair will get spoilt)'. However, they took their revenge at the Haldi Ceremony in Udaipur. They were supposed to put a dot of Haldi on me but they poured haldi all over me. They just attacked me with Haldi."

Kalki Koechlin will be making her Tamil debut with the film Nesippaya. The actress is playing the role of a lawyer. It was directed by Vishnuvardhan while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor