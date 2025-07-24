“I Was Mesmerized Looking at the Location”: Actor Shantanu Maheshwari Talks About Shooting in Vietnam

Love in Vietnam, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, marks the first Indo-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema. The makers recently released a melodious track titled Bade Din Huye, sung by Armaan Malik, on the occasion of the singer’s 30th birthday. The beautiful song has been extensively shot across striking locations in Vietnam, further enhancing the visual appeal of the track. The international project also features Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles.

Talking about the song, actor Shantanu Maheshwari says,” When we reached Vietnam and I first saw the location for the track along with our choreographer, I was truly mesmerized. The place was so stunning, it naturally complemented the romantic vibe of the song. Our choreographer Kruti Mahesh worked beautifully with the mood of the setting, and full credit to our director Rahhat sir, who had envisioned and designed the entire sequence so aesthetically. The location, choreography, and vision all came together perfectly, and I am sure audiences will be just as captivated when they see it on screen.”

Love in Vietnam is a heart wrenching musical love story by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Blue Lotus Productions, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions & Mango Tree Entertainment is all set to release theatrically very soon