I was nervous at first...: Shreya Chaudhary on working with Divya Dutta in Bandish Bandits season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : The much-loved music drama 'Bandish Bandits' has returned for its second season on Prime Video.

Released on December 13, the series brings back Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna. The cast also includes Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, while new faces like Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Yashaswini Dayama join the show.

Actress Divya Dutta, known for her versatile acting, plays the role of Nandini. Nandini's story is deeply emotional and shows her unrequited love and memories of her lost lover, Imroz Dehlvi, played by Arjun Rampal in a cameo.

Speaking to ANI, actor Shreya Chaudhary shared her experience of working with Divya Dutta and shared how "nervous" she was at the beginning.

"If you've seen Season 2, the standout for me is the beautiful track between Nandini and Tamanna. I wish everyone could have a teacher like her. For me personally, that teacher was Divya Ma'am. I have always admired her as an actor, so I was very excited to know she was playing this character. She is such a giving and warm person. When you see her work, you see her strong personality."

"At first, I was very formal and shy. I used to just say my lines and leave. One day, she called me and said, 'What has happened to you? Why are you so formal with me?' She shook me up, and now we are friends. Having that bond with her makes me feel very grateful," Shreya added.

Talking about the hard work put into the series, Shreya said, "We started working on Season 2 in 2022. By the end of 2022, we began shooting. Thanks to Anand Sir, all of us worked really hard. The whole cast gave their best. We attended many workshops and training sessions. Anand Sir comes from a theatre background, so he believes a lot in workshops. With so much blood, sweat, and love, we created this show."

The first season of 'Bandish Bandits' premiered in August 2020 and received widespread praise for its unique storyline, focusing on the clash between traditional Indian classical music and modern pop culture. The show starred veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and was lauded for its performances, music, and storytelling.

Season 2 is produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra. Anand Tiwari has also directed the series and co-written it along with Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.

The show is available in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

