" I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness": Jacqueline makes a big revelation on Shilpa Shetty's show

Actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to turn a chat show host with her new show, The Shape Of You. Shilpa recently shared a promo from her chat show. In the promo, Shilpa can be seen chatting with Jacqueline who was recently at the center of controversy with her involvement in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. In the promo video, Jacqueline can be seen talking about a particular time in her life and says, "I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness." Later, Shilpa Shetty cheered up Jacqueline's mood as she said, “Controversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mein jaaye log, hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ek hi Zindagi hai. (Controversies or no controversies, to damn with people. We will live our lives. There's just one life.)"

Sharing the promo video, Shilpa Shetty wrote about turning host, "Played many roles, but the one that I’m most passionate about is being a Wellness enthusiast. And whatever platform it takes… Films/TV to NOW radio to spread the word. Couldn’t have a better catalyst in doing this better on Radio." She further added, "Bringing my life’s learnings about making positive & healthy lifestyle changes to the table with my celebrity friends. I am going to be in conversation with a lot of my friends; and we’ll be discussing their fitness journeys, their mental & physical struggles, and some secret life mantras that they swear by."For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez was in news lately for her closeness with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar whose name has surfaced in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case. Her intimate pictures with the conman were leaked online. The Kick actress was also questioned by the ED in connection with the case.

