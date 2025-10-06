"I was quite anxious...": 'Gen V' star Maddie Phillips recalls going to Comic Con to promote the second season of superhero series

Los Angeles [US], October 6 : Actor Maddie Phillips had a memorable experience attending Comic Con 2025 earlier this year to promote the second season of the hit superhero show 'Gen V'.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Maddie opened up about her time at the event, where she interacted with several fans of the series.

"It was pretty stimulating. But what I took away from it was mostly how sweet the fans were and how excited they were. They were all really, really nice. I remember feeling quite anxious going into it. I wasn't sure how I was going to feel with a lot of energy and a lot of people. I remember feeling quite anxious going into it... unsure of how I'd handle all the energy and the crowd. But everyone turned out to be so sweet. It was all positive. I'm really happy that it went like that. I'm excited to do it again," Maddie shared.

The second season of 'Gen V', a spinoff from 'The Boys', returned to Prime Video in September. Alongside Maddie, the new season also stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann, among others.

Prior to the release last month, Asa Germann opened up about his experience working on the show.

"I think when you go through such a kind of this... this was the first time that we'd done something like this. In this capacity, it's such a monumental moment in your life. I think many of us have experienced significant changes in our lives, often with each other. Much of that has been mirrored in our own personal lives. And it's a really momentous thing in a lot of ways," he shared.

Maddie added, "There are a few people who can understand exactly what you're going through. His group shares something so specific that we can relate to each other in ways we simply can't with anyone else and that's what makes it truly special. You know, I don't think anything could ever really like change that because it's just a thing that happened. It's pretty cool."

Directed by Michele Fazekas and created by Eric Kripke, 'Gen V' season 2 is an eight-episode superhero drama now streaming on Prime Video.

