'I Was...': Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About the Emotional Impact of His Parents' Public Fights

Ranbir Kapoor, despite being a part of Bollywood’s most celebrated film family, has established his own place in the industry through talent and dedication. Although known for keeping his personal life away from the media glare, he once opened up about a painful chapter from his childhood. In a candid interview, Ranbir spoke about the distress he felt witnessing the rocky marriage of his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He revealed that their frequent arguments became public, leading to emotional discomfort and personal embarrassment, especially during his school years, when headlines often spotlighted their troubled relationship.

In an old conversation with TBIP, Ranbir detailed the emotional strain of being present during those fights. “At that time press didn’t matter because I was in the fire zone. I was living with my parents, so seeing them go through that phase, I was very much part of it. I was right there. We live in a bungalow, and my parents live downstairs, and I live on the upper floor. I remember sitting on staircases for four hours from 1 at night to 5 in the morning and hearing them fight, break things.” The memories clearly left a lasting impression on him.

He further reflected on how the media attention added a layer of discomfort. “Everyone goes through it, but just that my parents were celebrities, so it was in the press. It was a little embarrassing in school. Your friends don’t mention it because they are good friends, but somewhere you know that there is a sense of ‘I know what is happening in your life’. But you have to deal with it. What’s more important is that your parents became okay. They came out of this phase and found companionship and friendship again.” Ranbir expressed relief that his parents eventually healed their relationship.

Also Read: How Much Sugar Are Your Children Consuming? State Schools to Display New Sugar Awareness Boards

In a lighter anecdote, comedian and actor Vir Das recently recalled an in-flight incident involving Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Speaking on the Moment of Silence podcast, he said, “I’m in the back of a flight, and like in the front of the flight, I hear some chikad-chikad happening between a couple in business class, ‘You can’t eat the cake.’ ‘I want to eat the cake.’ ‘You’re not allowed to eat the cake. The doctor said no cake.’ ‘I want the bloody cake. What the f**k?” Vir added that Rishi eventually came to his seat and ate the cake that was served to him.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, following a prolonged battle with cancer. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir were by his side through his diagnosis, treatment, and final days. He was 67. While Rishi was known for his fiery temperament, stories from family and close friends, including Ranbir and Vir Das, show the deeper emotional layers behind his public persona. Through candid admissions and shared memories, both painful and humorous, Ranbir continues to shed light on the complexity of family life, fame, and healing — proving that even those in the spotlight face very real and relatable struggles.