"I was supposed to act opposite Salman in 'Sanam Bewafa' but..," recalls actress Rukhsar Rehman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Rukhsar Rehman, with no film background, entered the world of movies in 90s.

And now in 2025, , after navigating the many ups and downs of her personal and professional journey, Rukshar, stands tall with pride and no regrets, holding a diverse portfolio which encompasses Bollywood films, web series, and even multiple brand endorsements.

In a candid chat with ANI, Rukhsar reflected on her career built on hard work and resilience, sharing insights on working with Salman Khan.

She has worked with Salman in Rumy Jaffery's 'God Tussi Great Ho' in 2008. But what many don't know is that she was actually supposed to play the lead opposite Salman in 'Sanam Bewafa'.

"I was to do that film (Sanam Bewafa) but that film had a contract, and my father was not okay with that contract. He said, 'we won't be able to do it.' I had already filmed for 3-4 days before the things changed. Interestingly, the makers went ahead with the character's name 'Rukhsar' only," she recalled.

"But years later, I got the opportunity to work with Salman again. I played the role of his sister in 'God Tussi Great Ho'. Had a great time working on that film," she added.

Rukhsar believes that while destiny plays a significant role in life, it's never easy to process when a project doesn't work out or an opportunity slips away. She admits that she used to feel anxious often, but over time, she has learned to cope with these challenges, viewing them as a "part and parcel" of the acting profession.

"I used to get anxious. Agar kabhi kuch kaam nahi hota tha .. audition dene ke baad sochti rehti thi ki mujhe role milega ya nahi but now I know how to deal with such situations. Ab thoda sabar agaya hai mujhme with time. (I have become more patient with time). I feel this is all part and parcel of the profession," Rukhsar expressed.

From working with late Rishi Kapoor at 17 in 'Inteha Pyar Ki' to bagging pivotal roles in films such 'D', 'Sarkar', 'PK', and ''Uri: The Surgical Stike', Rukhsar has come a long way. Not only Rukhsar but her daughter Aisha is also an actress.

"I am so proud of Aisha. She is doing so good. She also recently walked the ramp and it was really commendable," Rukhsar said in a voice that reflected happiness.

