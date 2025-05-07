"I was trash that day": A$AP Rocky recalls giving audition for Lando in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Washington [US], May 7 : American rapper A$AP Rocky recalled giving audition for the role of Lando Calrissian in the 2018 film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

Rocky auditioned for Lando Calrissian, but Donald Glover ultimately took on the role in the Ron Howard-directed film, reported People.

"My audition was trash. I was trash that day," said Rocky, adding, "My man Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) was a way better Lando than I would've provided at that time. And I think he looked a little more like (Billy Dee Williams) than me."

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' centers on the Star Wars character Han Solo. Directed by Ron Howard, it is the second Star Wars anthology film, following Rogue One (2016). Alden Ehrenreich stars as Solo, with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

The film tells the origin story of Han Solo and Chewbacca, who join a heist within the criminal underworld a decade before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977 science fiction movie).

However, the rapper would not mind giving audition for a 'Star Wars' film again as he replied, "Hell, yeah," as reported by People.

Rocky is set to share screen with actor Denzel Washington in the upcoming film 'Highest 2 Lowest'. The film will have a premiere in Cannes in May 2025.

The Highest 2 Lowest stars Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice (in her film debut), and ASAP Rocky in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Spike Lee.

The movie is described as a "reinterpretation" of the famed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's own 1963 crime thriller High and Low, "now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City," reported People.

'Highest 2 Lowest' is in select theaters August 22 and releases on Apple TV+ September 5.

