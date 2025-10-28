"I was weeping": Megan Fox recalls shooting for 'Jennifer's Body'

Washington DC [US], October 28 : Actor Megan Fox recalled working on the horror-comedy film 'Jennifer's Body' and shooting certain disturbing sequences, according to People.

'Jennifer's Body' is a 2009 comedy horror film directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody. Starring Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, J K Simmons, Amy Sedaris, and Adam Brody, the film follows Jennifer Check (Fox), a demonically possessed high school student who kills her male classmates and devours their flesh to survive.

While discussing preparing for the role, Fox recalled two scenes, including one that made her cry after it "unlocked" unexpected emotions, according to the outlet.

Playing Jennifer in the film opposite Amanda Seyfried as her best friend "wasn't super physical for me," the actress said, "but it did stretch me."

"There were some moments that required a lot of vulnerability that I don't think I went into it prepared to show," Fox said, "because it's so revealing about possibly my own past, my own childhood, whatever, those moments where something comes through whether it's when I'm in the mirror putting on the makeup, trying to cover up my skin because I'm not beautiful anymore."

Apart from the mirror scene, there was one moment in particular that demanded a lot from Fox, "It was a really upsetting day," director Kusama, who was also at the L A screening, said of the day they filmed the disturbing scene, led by Fox and Adam Brody.

"There was something about maybe from a past life, I don't know, something about having a circle of men standing around me, and when they would start chanting the song taunting me before they were going to kill me, that triggered something so deep in me where I was just, like, I was weeping," Fox recalled, according to People.

"It unlocked things that I wasn't prepared for," she added. "It was like an ayahuasca trip, to be honest. I didn't know it was going to unlock those things, but it brought things to the surface...."

During the screening of 'Jennifer's Body', Fox also recalled how "lost" and angry she felt while working on the supernatural horror-comedy.

"I think where I was at that point in my life, so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I had been treated in the industry," Fox said, "and how I was dealing with fame ... at that time, before we started filming."

"I just left a premiere for something where I had to go, I'm obligated to go, and I remember the paparazzi were so ruthless back then, the way they would talk to women," she said, as quoted by the outlet.

"And I walked out just to try to get to my car, and they're all shooting," Fox recalled. "And one guy's like, 'Megan, why are you such a bitch?' And another guy is like, 'Megan, do you think you're overrated? The internet says so,' and I'm just trying to do my job."

"I was asked to be at this premiere. I'm trying to get to my car," Fox continued. "And so I had all of this grief and sorrow and also anger and rage that needed a place to go," reported People.

'Jennifer's Body' is currently streaming on Hulu and Tubi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor