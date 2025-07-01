‘I Was Worried About People’s Reaction’: Panchayat Actress Sanvikaa Talks About Filming Kissing Scene With Jitendra Kumar in Season 4

Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa starrer web series Panchayat is one of the popular drama on OTT. Panchayat season 4 got released last week and it recived mixed reviews on social media. This season we are not only experiencing the political drama, but also love angle between Jitendra kumar who plays Abhishek Tripathi and Sanvikaa who plays Rinki. Sanvikaa recently revealed that she felt 'uncomfortable' filming a kissing scene with Jitendra Kumar.

In an interview with Too Filmy, Sanvikaa said that in narration it was not informed about the kissing scene between both actors. Later, director Akshat told informed that makers wish to include the kissing scene. After listening to this she said that, she would need two days to decide whether she was comfortable with it or not.

"Earlier, the scene was different. Both of them are in the car, she falls down, and then they kiss. Then I thought that Panchayat has all kinds of audiences, but mostly family people. I was worried about how people would react, and I was also not comfortable. So I refused at that time. But when we were shooting, they removed that scene, but they inserted the tank scene, which happened a day before. They said that we will not show it in a bad way, and shoot it in an aesthetic way. But when we were shooting, it felt awkward," She added.

Sanvikaa said that Jitendra Kumar made her comfortable on set. While there had been no explicit discussion with her family about the scene, she believes they are understanding and will be supportive. She added that the scene was shot suggestively, clarifying that it wasn't a literal kiss, similar to the implied kisses in older Hindi films.