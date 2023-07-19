"I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl," says Margot Robbie

Queensland [Australia], July 19 : Barbie is among the favourite doll of many young girls and they often love to play with them as a kid. However, actor Margot Robbie admitted that she has not been the Barbie girl and she even didn’t remember if she ever had it as a kid, reported People.

"I didn't personally have any that I can recall," Robbie told People when asked if she remembers playing with Barbies growing up in Queensland, Australia.

"My sister did and I remember my cousin did. I would play with my cousin's, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid," she added.

When asked then what kind of girl she was, Margot replied, “I was more of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal," she explains. When she did play with dolls, the Barbies she opted for were "all weird," she said. "I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for. They were all weird Barbies."

According to People, even still, the film has been a passion project for Robbie, who is also a producer on the project. Bringing the world of Barbie to the big screen by way of a somewhat surreal PG-13 comedy has been a bold undertaking and one that Robbie is honestly surprised worked out.

"I'll never forget, after talking to [writer-director] Greta Gerwig for years I sat down and read the script, There was a joke on page one and I was like 'They're never going to let us make this movie'," she said of Barbie parent company Mattel. "But they did!," she shared with People.

Despite the fact that she was not a Barbie girl as a child, the project has a deep impact on her and she has developed a respect for the most popular doll. "The idea that I am enough. Barbie can be anything and everything, but even if you're just making it through life, you're crushing it. I found that very therapeutic,” she added.

‘Barbie’ hits theatres nationwide on July 21, reported People.

