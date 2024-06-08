"I welcome it with open arms...": Glen Powell talks about work, relationship in his life

Washington [US], June 8 : Glen Powell is focusing on work rather relationship. The ace actor is busy with the shooting of the upcoming American film 'Twisters', which is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, reported People.

"This is a time where life is moving so fast that I don't even know if I could bring someone into it ... in a healthy way, even if I tried," said the actor.

"If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that's something I really want," said Powell.

He added, "You know, it's like even just being with my niece and nephew today, it's like, I really want kids."

The 'Anyone but You' actor shared, "I really want that phase of life. It's not far away."

"And at the same time, I realize that it's going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this lifestyle. It's a lot," he added.

Glen shared that being part of the film industry has helped him "realize there's new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job"

"So to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, to make them feel seen, to make them feel loved, when a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone's self confidence or worth or any of that stuff... I'm not willing to have somebody sign up for that if they're not ready for it," he said.

The actor was recently in relationship with model Gigi Paris, which ended in early 2023. In April 2023, a source informed that the couple "had broken up several times" before Paris hinted about their breakup in an Instagram video.

As per the source, "They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming, and when she came to Australia they both decided to break up for good," as reported by People.

