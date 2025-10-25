I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Chennai, Oct 25 Actress Nithya Menen, who played the lead along with actor Dhanush in the superhit film 'Idli Kadai', has now shared some Behind The Scene visuals of the film and disclosed that she went to collect the National Award from the President with cow dung in her fingernails as she had picked cow dung for a scene for the film, the previous day.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nithya Menen shared some BTS video clips and pictures from 'Idli Kadai' and wrote, "Some behind the scenes of #idlikadai :). Almost a year now - I went straight from this to the National Award ceremony- with dirt in my fingernails :) having picked up cow dung with my hands just the previous day for a scene."

The National Award winning actress went on to say, "I found the whole thing very poetic. ‘I went and received the Award from the president with cow dung in my fingernails’ I said to my friends (Smiley face). There was something compelling about that for me."

She also gave a special shoutout to her staff, saying they were her most favourite people. "We are always family in good times and tough ones," the actress wrote and went on to inform her followers that the film was now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Incidentally, the National Award that Nithya Menen went to collect was for a film called 'Thiruchitrambalam', which featured Dhanush in the lead along with her.

For the unaware, 'Idli Kadai', which features Dhanush, Arun Vijay and Nithya Menen in the lead, was released on October 1 this year.

Arun Vijay played the antagonist in this film, which had Shalini Pandey playing a pivotal role along with Sathyaraj.

‘Idli Kadai’, which featured Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, was directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which was jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, had cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

The film, which took a strong opening, went on to emerge a success. Touched by the response from the audience, actor Dhanush had penned a note of gratitude. He had said, "Thank you all for the overwhelming love and affection towards our Idli kadai. Blessed. Grateful."

