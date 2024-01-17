"I went through several rounds of auditions": Namrata Sheth on her role in 'Karmma Calling'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Actress Namrata Sheth, who is all set to come up with 'Karmma Calling', opened up about how she bagged the role in the show.

Namrata will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the upcoming show.

"I went through several rounds of auditions since it was a role I really wanted to do. I felt very connected to it, when Ruchi met me, she instantly felt like I could be Karmma. She saw the character in me," Namrata said.

The series revolves around Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), the reigning queen of Alibaug, who is set to face off against Karma Talwar (Namrata Sheth) since secrets are dark and the stakes are high.

'Karmma Calling' is based on the U.S. original series 'Revenge,' which aired from 2011 to 2015 and was created by ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios. The series is produced by R.A.T. Films and directed by Ruchi Narain. It stars Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, and Piyush Khati in key parts.

'Karmma Calling' will be available on an OTT platform starting January 26.

