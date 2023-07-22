"I went to hell and back"; Jamie Foxx opens up about his health scare

Las Vegas [US], July 22 : Actor Jamie Foxx has spoken up for the first time about a medical emergency that he claims was so bad that he wasn't sure he'd survive.

The actor released a video on Instagram Friday, tearfully talking about his suffering and why he kept the details of his physical condition private. He captoned the video, "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu_Iog9tJIk/

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Jamie said. “I went through something I never dreamed I'd have to go through."

Why he waited so long to speak, Jamie stated that he did not want anybody to see him with tubes protruding from his body, adding, "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show."

Jamie debunked internet rumours that he was paralysed and blind, admitting he went through "hell and back," but is now able to work despite minor setbacks in his recuperation.

He then thanked his daughter, Corinne, and sister, Deidra Dixon, for being at his side during his recent health issues after his family reported he had a medical complication in April and had to be hospitalised, but he was just released.

Jamie also made a joke about the belief that he utilised a body double when he was photographed swinging a golf club and boating on the Chicago River a few weeks ago, claiming to demonstrate he was the real deal with a Face Off move!

Jamie closed his speech, choked up, by addressing his fans, "I just want to say that I love everyone and all the love that I have. I'm on my way home."

Knowledgeable sources told TMZ, "Jamie is not totally healed, although you wouldn't know it from watching him during the last few weeks. He's not committed to all of his numerous initiatives. we're informed that some of them he's still not up to accomplishing right now."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor