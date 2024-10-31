"I will always be an American": Arnold Schwarzenegger endorses Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

Washington [US], October 31 : Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic actor and former governor of California, has publicly endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President nominee Tim Walz for the upcoming presidential election.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Schwarzenegger shared his thoughts on the current political landscape, revealing his frustrations and hopes for the future.

Schwarzenegger admitted he typically refrains from endorsements.

However, the former Republican leader feels compelled to act during this critical election. "I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz," he stated.

Schwarzenegger highlighted his concerns regarding the political climate, particularly criticizing Donald Trump's refusal to accept the 2020 election results.

He described such behaviour as "un-American" and expressed his frustration at the portrayal of America as a "trash can for the world."

He emphasized, "To someone like me who talks to people all over the world, calling America that is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious."

The actor articulated his belief that he prioritizes his identity as an American over his Republican affiliation, "I will always be an American before I am a Republican." He aims to resonate with those who feel disconnected from the current state of the nation, acknowledging the anger many Americans feel towards the political elite.

Schwarzenegger also addressed long-standing issues like national debt and immigration reform, criticizing politicians for failing to take meaningful action.

"It is a just game to them. But it is life for my fellow Americans. We should be pissed," he noted, adding that politicians often focus on talking points rather than actual public service.

He took a strong stance against Trump, warning that another term for the former president would lead to further division and discontent among the populace.

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history," he said, adding, "I know that former President Trump won't do that."

Concluding the statement, Schwarzenegger reiterated his desire for a united and progressive future, stating, "I want to move forward as a country."

