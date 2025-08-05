"I will always stand with the creator": Farhan Akhtar amid controversy over AI-altered re-release of 'Raanjhanaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : The controversy surrounding the AI-altered ending of the Dhanush-starrer 'Raanjhanaa' has gained momentum, as after filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Dhanush, now actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has spoken about it and shown his support for the creators.

He said, "I will always stand with the creator of the film. And, if the creator of the film was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. So that's where my loyalty lies. The rest, the finer print of what happened there, I am not privy to. But that's all I can say about that"

The ace star was speaking to the media during the teaser launch of his film '120 Bahadur'.

The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Farhan will be seen donning the role of Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC.

Farhan's business partner, and producer, Ritesh Sidhwani, said, "I agree with Farhan. I think AI is something we need to embrace and use in the most right way and effective way. And I have said this even before. There were times when, I am talking of earlier times, when we used to do research based on going to a library, reading a book, opening that. Then Google came into our lives and we started doing it in a different way. I think you need to use AI smartly".

"And don't get lazy with it. But I absolutely agree with the fact that you can't do it without the consent of something. I haven't seen this but I have heard about it and read about it. And I don't think it's cool that if the filmmaker as well as the actors and the people involved have not given the consent, it shouldn't be done. So I think AI is here but you have to use it very smartly. And use it to your advantage", he added.

'Raanjhanaa', originally directed by Anand L Rai and starring Dhanush, was re-released with an altered climax created using AI, sparking a heated debate among many. Dhanush, who played the lead role, took to X earlier and shared his discontent with the same.

"The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection," he wrote in the statement.

Dhanush added, "This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago. The use of Al to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future."

He captioned it with, "For the love of cinema"

For the love of cinema 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VfwxMAdfoM— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 3, 2025

'Raanjhanaa,' filmmaker Aanand L Rai also strongly voiced his opposition on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Rai shared a long note. "The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it's been done. And yet, in the middle of all this, the support and solidarity from the industry, our audiences, and the larger creative community have reminded me of what Raanjhanaa stood for in the first place - connection, courage, and truth. I'm deeply grateful for that," he wrote.

The filmmaker further asserted that he did not support or endorse the AI-altered version of 'Raanjhanaa,' stating that it is unauthorised."I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made. This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What's now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul. The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful. To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built," he continued in the post.

Rai concluded the post by acknowledging the hard work done by the original team of the film, including the writer, the actors, the composer, the lyricist, the technicians, and the entire crew.

Following the announcement of the AI-altered version of 'Raanjhanaa,' Aanand L Rai had expressed deep concerns over the makers' rights and consent.

Featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, the film was released in 2013 and was a critical and commercial success. Over the years, 'Raanjhanaa' has maintained a cult status among viewers.

Meanwhile, talking about Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur', the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on Tuesday, offering a gripping glimpse into the 1962 Indo-China war.

Set against the backdrop of the legendary Battle of Rezang La, the teaser opens with rising tensions between India and China before Farhan's character declares, "Hum piche nahi hatenge (We will not step back)."

'Yeh wardi sirf himmat nahin, balidaan bhi maangti hai! Based on the incredible true story is a war forged in snow and sealed with sacrifice. 120 Bahadur, teaser out now. Releasing in cinemas near you on 21st Nov, 2025.," Farhan Akhtar wrote on Instagram.

Shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, the makers have seamlessly recreated the war front. From the frozen terrains to battlefield silence, every frame carries weight.

'120 Bahadur' is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

