"I will bounce back": Hina Khan hospitalised due to high fever

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina Khan has been hospitalised due to a high fever. The actor shared health updates with her fans and assured them that she would bounce back stronger.

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared her health update with fans by sharing pictures from the hospital.

The first featured a thermometer, revealing her body temperature to 102 degrees.

She captioned the post, "I have had four terrible terrible nights of high-grade fever. This shit won't come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It's sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please."

Another photo showed Hina sitting on the hospital bed looking away from the camera.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "Life updates Day 4. #onedayatatime."

In October, Hina also shared her health update with her fans.

She shared a mirror selfie in which she could be seen donning hospital clothes and with a bandage on her hand.

She captioned the picture, "Spread Love and happiness". She added, "No matter whr u are, what state of mind you are in, if u find a mirror; do not miss to click a mirror selfie."

However, the actor didn't reveal the reason behind her hospitalization.

Hina became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina was recently seen in Country Of Blind.

'Country of Blind' is set in the 1800s and depicts the life of a valley full of blind people. It teaches a valuable lesson about how, despite their lack of sight, they live a happy and contented existence.

Besides Hina, Country of Blind also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor