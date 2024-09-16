'I Will Come Back, But...': Aarya Jadhao’s On Returning to Bigg Boss Marathi 5 post Eviction

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 experienced a shocking eviction this weekend when Aarya Jadhao from Amravati was expelled for breaking the show's basic rules. She allegedly hit Nikki during a captaincy task and received the same punishment. Despite her mistake, Aarya has garnered audience support, as many are frustrated with Nikki's behavior. Historically, contestants have been brought back into the house after some time, but it remains to be seen if Aarya would accept such an offer. Recently, she addressed whether she would return to Bigg Boss.

Aarya Jadhav went live on Instagram for the first time after exiting Bigg Boss. In this, she answered many questions of fans. She also narrated the incident with Nikki. She also clarified that Bigg Boss is not scripted. Meanwhile, a fan asked her, 'Will she go if invited back to Bigg Boss?' Arya thought for a while and said, "Of course I will. Entire Maharashtra is fighting for me. You are with me. So I will definitely go for you. It's good to see that your eyes are not closed."

Seeing that entire Maharashtra is supporting Aarya, she has thanked everyone. She also said that if she gets another chance after seeing this love, she will go home. Arya is a rapper from Amravati. She participated in MTV HUSTLE 2.0. Her 'Nauvari Rap Song' was very popular.