"I will spend my whole life loving you": Mira Kapoor wishes daughter Misha on her 8th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Shahid and Mira Kapoor's daughter Misha turned 8 years old today. To mark this special occasion, the latter shared a special post.

In a post on Instagram, on Monday, Mira dropped playful photos of Misha.

In one of the pictures, Mira can be seen cutely hugging her daughter from behind.

Along with the post, she penned a cute message, which read, "I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.

The movie centred around Aryan's quest to find his ideal life partner and his unexpected love story with Sifra during a trip to the US, presented an intriguing storyline.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Deva'. Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

On the other hand, Mira has established herself as a fashion diva over the years. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially for her immaculate fashion sense as she often flaunts some exquisite outfits.

Recently, she turned heads as the showstopper for Jade by Monica and Karishma's latest bridal collection, 'A Bride's Reverie.'

