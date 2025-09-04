"I wish he was still with us all": Jack Osbourne recalls moment he found out about dad Ozzy Osbourne's death

Washington DC [US], September 4 : Jack Osbourne recalled the moment he found out his dad Ozzy Osbourne had passed away. He shared that it took time to figure out how to address his father's July 22 death at Harefield Hospital in west London. The Black Sabbath legend was 76, reported People.

"I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 [a.m. local time] in the morning," Jack recalled in the YouTube clip.

"Someone who has worked for my family for probably 30 years was knocking on my door, and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed," he said.

Jack shared that he immediately felt "sadness" and "pain," adding, "So many thoughts ... there was a level of like, 'Okay, he's not suffering anymore, he's not struggling,' and that is something," according to People.

"I wish he was still here. I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show," the reality star continued, referencing his dad's final Black Sabbath gig on July 5 in Birmingham, England.

"No one expected it to happen as quickly as it did, and when it did," Jack insisted on Ozzy's death. "It was not anything that was on our radar."

The TV personality flew to England that day and arrived at the airport just as the news about his father's death broke around the world, according to People.

"So many people reaching out," he remembered, admitting he was "grateful" to be on a plane at the time, so he could only receive texts and not countless calls, reported People.

"That's something that has been really unique about this experience is, as overwhelming as it can be, with the outpour of love and people reaching out, it's also been really validating, because I know ... my dad was a special guy," Jack said.

"He meant a lot to a lot of people," he shared, getting emotional. "He was loved so much. A lot of people are going to miss him."

Jack, who is a father of four, explained earlier in the video that his family had meant to go to Portugal on vacation in the weeks before his dad's death, but his kids ended up getting a stomach virus, so they just hung out at Ozzy's home north of London for a week.

"I've never been so grateful for my kids to have the stomach flu as I am today," Jack insisted.

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, the lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, passed away at 76. Heavy metal legend made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on July 22.

Jack publicly mourned his father's death alongside his mother and siblings on the Black Sabbath bridge and bench in Birmingham, England, as per the outlet.

Ozzy had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2023. On July 30, Ozzy's loved ones attended Osbourne's funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England, while fans lined the streets of his beloved hometown to say goodbye.

Osbourne's cortege and family visited Broad Street, where the Black Sabbath bridge and bench have become a public memorial to the "Crazy Train" singer, adorned with flowers, photos, and notes, according to People.

Accompanying the hearse and vehicles in the procession was a live brass band performance by Bostin' Brass, musicians local to Birmingham. Ozzy's coffin was laid with purple flowers spelling out his name, and fans threw flowers at the hearse as it passed and chanted "Ozzy, Ozzy."

The procession then halted on the Black Sabbath bridge, and the family, including Ozzy's grandchildren, stepped out to see the tributes for approximately five minutes.

Fans shouted, "We love you, Sharon," as Ozzy's tearful wife Sharon Osbourne was comforted by daughter Kelly Osbourne, who held her hand. Son Jack Osbourne, daughter Aimee Osbourne and Ozzy's son Louis Osbourne were also by their side and appeared emotional as they viewed the tributes, as per the outlet.

The family, all dressed in black, held up peace signs to the cheering crowd before laying their own floral tributes, with Sharon being supported by Kelly, 40, and Jack, 39, reported People.

Ozzy was laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 30."It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," Osbourne's family said in a statement after his demise.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."

Weeks before his death, Ozzy performed at Black Sabbath's final concert, marking the first time he and the band reunited in 20 years. Unable to walk due to Parkinson's disease, sources close to the family revealed that the singer had the best exit with his final concert, reported Page Six.

Stating that the "post-show high" remained through the remaining days of his life, the source added, "They couldn't have asked for a better ending." Ozzy Osbourne, who struggled with Parkinson's disease and many other chronic conditions for a long time, performed from a black leather chair during the show.

