"I wish we were able to do it": Zoe Saldana on possibility of 'Star Trek 4'

Washington [US], December 22 : Actress Zoe Saldana, best known for her iconic roles in Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, spoke about Star Trek 4 and the upcoming science fiction film Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Saldana discussed the sequel to Star Trek Beyond, directed by Justin Lin, which was released in 2016. "I wish we were able to do it sooner rather than later. I feel like a lot of us have a full head of grey hair, so we need to do this quickly if this is the same cast that's going to reprise it again," Deadline reported.

She expressed hope for the project, saying, "It's been a minute since I reconnected with Star Trek and all the characters' journeys."

The star also shared insights into the latest instalment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed and co-written by James Cameron. Saldana will reprise her role as Neytiri, opposite Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former marine who chose to remain in her alien world after they fell in love, Deadline reported.

Saldana reflected on the storyline: "The way that we left the Sully family, they're mourning heavily the loss of their child. So I do believe that that will carry out a great deal in the third installment of Avatar. Jake and Neytiri are on this journey of acceptanceaccepting who they are, what they must be for each other, and how they're going to push forward to keep their family safe. I love the fact that at the core of this entire saga is a beautiful love story, and I love that Jim really wrote that for them. But it's not going to be easy. They're not always going to see eye to eye, and I just hope that they keep each other safe. That's my hope for them."

Saldana was recently seen in the second season of Paramount+'s hit series Special Ops: Lioness, created by Taylor Sheridan, where she stars as Joe, a CIA operative who recruits women as undercover spies, Deadline reported.

